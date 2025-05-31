Global Express | The Dangerous Threesome: Bangladesh, China and Pakistan

India is increasingly wary of the growing instability in Bangladesh under interim adviser Mohammed Yunus, especially after threats to the Siliguri Corridor and controversial remarks from a former Bangladeshi general about occupying India’s Northeast. Tensions are further fueled by internal discord in Bangladesh over the Rakhine Corridor, renewed ties between Dhaka and Islamabad, and China’s military buildup near the strategic corridor. To assess whether Bangladesh now poses a military threat and to unpack the significance of the Chittagong and Rakhine corridors, we are joined by veteran journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan, regional expert Prof. Sreeradha Datta, and Lt Gen Rakesh Sharma

