'You are so lucky, I’m with you': President Trump teases Elon Musk goes viral at US-Saudi Forum

Hours after signalling a thaw with Elon Musk, President Donald Trump teased the Tesla chief with a pointed six-word quip that played off their months-long dispute While speaking at the US-Saudi Investment Forum, Trump repeatedly mentioned favors he said he had done for Elon Musk during Musk’s brief time leading the Department of Government Efficiency. "Has he ever thanked me for that properly?" Trump asked the audience, before returning to the point minutes later. "You are so lucky I’m with you, Elon." "If they buy a nice Tesla car - you're so lucky I'm with you, Elon! Has he ever THANKED ME properly?