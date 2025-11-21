Pilot killed in Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show

A Tejas fighter jet crashed on Friday killing the pilot during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The aircraft pummeled around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd. The accident occurred at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai. The multirole fighter aircraft crashed at the biennial Dubai Air Show.

The incident marks the second crash involving a Tejas aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first such accident in the aircraft's 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. There were claims on social media alleging that the crash was caused due to 'oil leakage'.

However, the Ministry of Defence on Thursday dismissed the claims in the indigenously built LCA Tejas fighter jet during the Dubai Airshow, calling the circulating videos ‘fake’ and intentionally misleading.