Two National Guard members shot near White House; 'suspect from Hellhole Afghanistan': Trump

Two West Virginia National Guard members who deployed to the nation's capital were shot Wednesday just blocks from the White House in a brazen act of violence that the mayor described as a targeted attack.

The suspect has been identified by officials as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, as confirmed by official. According to officials, both the guards were hospitalised in critical condition

US President Donald Trump held a press conference calling the shooting an 'act of terror' and a 'crime against humanity'. He called the suspect an 'animal' and said he was from 'Hellhole Afghanistan. He also blamed the previous administration and alleged that the suspect had arrived in the United States in 2021. He demanded a review of all Afghan refugees admitted under the administration of President Joe Biden.