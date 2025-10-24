Taliban: Pakistan’s folly or India’s strategic shift? | Global Express

As tensions flare across South Asia, Global Express dives deep into the shifting equations between India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. Has Pakistan’s bombing of Afghanistan turned into its biggest strategic blunder yet? Is India’s quiet Kabul pivot, marked by the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi, a bold foreign policy shift or a dangerous gamble? We unpack how U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, rising U.S.–China trade tensions, and Donald Trump’s renewed focus on Pakistan are reshaping the region’s balance of power. With Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir back in Washington’s good books, India faces a tough diplomatic choice, between maintaining ties with the U.S. and re-engaging with the Taliban. Joining the discussion are: Avinash Mohananey, Nayanima Basu, and Ambassador Ashraf Haidari, who decode the India–Pakistan–Afghanistan conundrum and the new Great Game in South Asia.