Several feared dead after explosion at bar in Switzerland

A blaze at a bar in Switzerland's Crans Montana killed and injured several people on early Thursday. Local news outlets say that the toll could be as high as 40 dead and 100 injured

The fire was at a bar called Le Constellation in the luxury Alpine ski resort town of Crans Montana. Local police confirm that there were almost 100 people at the bar at the time of the explosion. Most of the people in the bar where tourists who had come for the New Year celebrations

Local media outlets also reported that a party was happening with fireworks being fired. Police and fire services, as well as several helicopters, were deployed to the scene. Police said the areas was 'completely closed to the public', and that 'a no-fly zone over Crans Montana has been imposed'

