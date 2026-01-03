State of emergency declared in Venezuela after US conducts military strikes over capital

Venezuela was struck by multiple missiles around the country's capital, Caracas. The US media has confirmed that it was America behind the attack.

U.S. President Donald Trump for months, had threatened that he would order strikes on Venezuela. He had accused the country of harbouring drug cartels and warned that he would take action on such networks. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had previously said that he was open to talks with the US on the subject. Media outlets CBS News and Fox News have reported that American forces were involved in the attack

Social Media videos showed the intensity of the blasts throughout the city. Videos also show the presence of aircrafts above the blast site before the attack. The Venezuelan government said it rejected "military aggression" by the United States and declared a national emergency.