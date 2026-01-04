'Release President Maduro, we’re ready to defend Venezuela’: VP Delcy Rodriguez’s warning to Trump

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez struck a defiant tone in a live televised address, demanding the immediate release of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, after U.S. forces captured them in a midnight operation.

Rodríguez strongly condemned the U.S. strikes on Venezuela and warned President Donald Trump against further action. She insisted that Nicolás Maduro remains the country’s only legitimate president and said Venezuela is prepared to defend its sovereignty and natural resources.