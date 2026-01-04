Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro now in New York jail | First Visuals | DEA | Donald Trump

U.S. authorities have released the first visuals of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, showing him in handcuffs inside the U.S. DEA headquarters in New York City. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured during a dramatic U.S. military operation and are now in federal custody, facing criminal charges linked to an alleged narco-terrorism conspiracy.

The U.S. forces carried out air raids on multiple targets in and around Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. A Venezuelan official said at least 40 people were killed in the airstrikes. Speaking after the capture, President Donald Trump said the United States would run Venezuela until a safe transition is achieved.