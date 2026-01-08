World

ICE officer kills woman in Minneapolis during Trump’s immigration crackdown; protests erupt

An ICE officer fatally shot a Minneapolis motorist, Renee Nicole Macklin Good, 37, during a federal immigration crackdown. Officials said the shooting was an act of self-defence.

She was shot in the head inside her car in South Minneapolis, in front of a family member. The incident was captured on video by one of the witnesses.

A large crowd of protesters gathered soon after. The victim had a 6-year-old child, her mother and father-in-law, according to her family. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the officer’s actions, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Noem’s version “garbage.”

