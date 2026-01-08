Trump and his team are ‘actively’ discussing a possible purchase of Greenland: White House

US President Donald Trump has actively discussed the possibility of purchasing Greenland with his national security team, the White House said Wednesday.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president prefers diplomacy but would not rule out military action, adding that Trump believes acquiring Greenland would serve US national security interests.

When asked why Trump would not rule out military action against a fellow NATO member, Leavitt said, “That’s not something this president does. All options are always on the table for President Trump.”