Massive anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, Government shuts down internet

Protests against Iran's Islamic regime, led by Supreme Leader Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, have intensified in Tehran. Many Iranians took to the streets, angered by the failing economy and crackdowns by security forces. The government cut off the internet and telephone network as the demonstrations intensified

The exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, son of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the last shah of Iran, had previously urged people to protest. Human Rights agencies claim that atleast 42 people were killed in the violence around the nationwide protests in recent years. Reza Pahlavi has called on US President Donald Trump and European leaders to 'hold the regime to account'

US Vice President J D Vance claimed that America will stand with the peaceful protests conducted in Iran