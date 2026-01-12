Iran protests death toll crosses 500, US warns of military intervention

The death toll linked to the crackdown on protestors in Iran has crossed 500. According to Human rights agencies, over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests

US President Donald Trump who had previously supported the protestors is weighing military options for an intervention in Tehran. Iran's parliament speaker warned the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America strikes

Reza Pahlavi, son of the ousted Iranian Shah, urged Trump to help liberate Iran. Pahlavi, who had been supporting the protests, posted a video on social media claiming that the 'freedom of Iran' is near. There has also been posts on social media showing Indian nationals being arrested. However, Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali denied such reports