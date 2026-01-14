22 killed and 30 injured in Thailand as train derails after crane falls on it

A train accident in Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand killed 22 people and injured 30 others. The accident occured after a construction crane fell on top of one of the train's carriages during the journey

Upon collision, the train derailed and caught on fire leaving many passengers trapped in the carriages. The train was travelling from Bangkok to Thailand's northeast province, Ubon Ratchathani

Thai police have confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and rescue work is underway