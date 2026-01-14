Trump warns of 'strong action' if Iran hangs protesters, Russia defends ally Iran

Iran is reportedly to begin hangings of detained anti-Khamenei protestors on Wednesday. Erfan Soltani, who was arrested last week during the protests in Tehran, is scheduled to be hanged on Wednesday

US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday of "very strong action" if the authorities go forward with the executions. He told protesters that ‘help is on its way' amid a crackdown, that has allegedly killed more than 2000 people

According to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, the death toll stands at 2,571 till Wednesday. Iranian authorities claim to have regained control of the country after weeks of mass protests. Russia has defended its ally Iran and warned the US that threats of military strikes on Iran were 'categorically unacceptable'