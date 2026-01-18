Trump threatens new tariffs on 8 European countries over Greenland row, Leaders respond

President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would charge a 10% import tax starting in February on goods from eight European nations. This move comes in response to their opposition to the U.S. taking over Greenland

Trump posted on social media that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face the tariff

He also threatened them with an increase of the tariff to 25% on June 1 if a deal for “the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland” by the United States is not in place. The European nations responded in strong terms to Trump’s tariff threat