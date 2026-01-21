All we want is Greenland: Everything Trump said about Greenland at Davos

At the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump reignited international controversy by repeatedly focusing on Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Trump declared that the United States should secure control of Greenland, arguing that the island is strategically essential and that no other nation is capable of adequately defending it. He insisted this acquisition would bolster global security and benefit NATO, though he criticized many European allies as unreliable.

In his address, Trump made an unusual pledge that the U.S. would not use military force to take Greenland, despite his long-standing aggressive rhetoric about annexation. He said that while force would be unnecessary and undesirable, immediate negotiations with Denmark should begin to discuss transferring “right, title and ownership” of the territory to the United States.

Trump’s comments stirred sharp reactions from European leaders, with some condemning the proposal as a violation of international norms and underscoring that Greenland’s sovereignty is not negotiable. His speech also included critiques of NATO and warnings of economic consequences for nations opposing U.S. interests, further intensifying diplomatic tensions at the forum

