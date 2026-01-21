'They are destroying themselves: Trump goes after Europe at Davos

Addressing the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of Europe, accusing it of economic complacency and policy choices that, he said, had weakened growth and global competitiveness.

Trump took aim at Europe’s regulatory environment, arguing that excessive rules were stifling innovation and discouraging investment. He also criticised trade practices, claiming they disadvantaged American companies and contributed to persistent trade imbalances between the United States and European economies.

The US president further questioned Europe’s approach to energy and security, warning that reliance on external energy sources and uneven defence spending posed long-term risks. His remarks, delivered to a global audience of political and business leaders, underscored ongoing transatlantic tensions and signalled that tough rhetoric toward Europe remains a central feature of Trump’s global economic messaging.