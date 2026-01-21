US-led global order is 'ruptured':Canada PM Mark Carney at Davos

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney called the US-led global order a farce on January 20. He was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition," said Carney. He remarked that Canada benefited from the old "rules‑based international order," including from "American hegemony" that "helped provide public goods: open sea lanes, a stable financial system, collective security, and support for frameworks for resolving disputes." A new reality has set in, Carney said.