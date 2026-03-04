DMK offers 29 seats, 2 RS berths to Congress after P Chidambaram meets TN CM MK Stalin

Senior leader P. Chidambaram and K. Selvaperunthagai met M. K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu to resolve the ongoing seat-sharing deadlock between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Indian National Congress. The discussions focused on finalising constituencies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with both sides aiming to preserve their long-standing alliance despite differences over seat allocation.

The Congress had reportedly sought 34 Assembly seats, arguing that its grassroots presence and performance in previous elections justified a higher share. However, the DMK rejected the demand and instead offered 29 Assembly seats along with two Rajya Sabha seats as part of a compromise formula.

While no final agreement has been announced, leaders described the talks as constructive. Both parties reiterated that the alliance remains firm and expressed confidence that a mutually acceptable solution will be reached soon.