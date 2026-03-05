US Navy sinks Iranian warship IRIS Dena, killing over 80 sailors in Indian Ocean

The US Navy submarine sank an Iranian Navy warship, IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean as it hit the frigate with a torpedo on March 4. IRIS Dena issued a distress call south of Sri Lanka soon after the strike. The Sri Lankan Navy and Air Force rescued 32 injured sailors out of 180. At least 87 have been killed, and dozens of others remain missing. The injured were taken to different hospitals in the South Asian country. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the attack is a first for the U.S. since World War 2