Iran ready for 'prolonged war', Trump dismisses claims of ground invasion

Iran displayed readiness for a 'prolonged war' with the US and Israel and will soon deploy new 'advanced weapons' never used before in the conflict. Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi expressed confidence in confronting the western adversaries in anticipation of a potential ground invasion.

US President Trump dismissed the warning as 'a waste of time' in response Araghchi's remarks. He said Iran had already suffered major military setbacks in the war so far. Trump also called Mojtaba Khamenei 'unacceptable' as Iran's Supreme Leader.

