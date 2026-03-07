Trump ups the ante against Iran, Israel kills nearly 300 in Lebanon

'Today Iran will be hit very hard!' said US President Donald Trump as he threatened Iran with more bombing on March 7 after a week of war. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed that he would never surrender. Israel amped up its attacks on Iran with a new wave of strikes on Tehran and Isfahan. Iran's missiles sent sirens blazing in Jerusalem as well as the Gulf cities of Dubai, Manama, and near Riyadh. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to disarm Hezbollah. Israeli attacks killed 294 people and injured 1023 others in Lebanon.