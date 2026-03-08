Tehran continues to attack Gulf countries, UAE calls it 'period of war'

Smoke emerged from a tower in Dubai Marina after debris from an Iranian missile interception fell on it. Dubai Media Office has clarified that nobody was injured after a video went viral showing the incident. During the interception, residents across parts of the UAE reportedly received mobile alerts advising them to seek shelter

The Saudi Defence Ministry has also claimed that its forces downed three drones in its capital city, Riyadh. Qatar and Kuwait have also reported new drone attacks by Iran. This comes after the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, posted a video apologising to the Gulf countries for previous attacks. He claimed that there would be no further attacks unless Iran was attacked first

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said that the country 'is in a period of war' and 'we will emerge stronger'