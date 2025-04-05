The Untold Story of Rohan Murty | Legacy, Startups, Fatherhood | The Expressions Podcast

In this exclusive interview with Expressions, Rohan Murty opens up like never before — on starting the Murty Classical Library of India, his personal journey into fatherhood, and the bold decision to build his own startup, completely on his own terms. Enjoy Rohan candidly sharing experiences from his time at Harvard and discussing how his passion for philosophy intersected with his deep love for computer science. He talks passionately about how he defines success, what drives him, and why forging his own path has always been more important than following the expected.