Best Of The Expressions Podcast: Celebrating 50! | The New Indian Express

Over the past 49 episodes, The Expressions Podcast has been more than just a podcast — it's been a mirror, a memory, a movement. We've sat across artists and activists, entrepreneurs and dreamers, survivors and storytellers. Each one brought not just their voice, but their truth. In this special 50th episode, we pause, rewind, and reflect — bringing you the most moving moments, unexpected wisdom, and unforgettable quotes from every single guest who’s graced our space. This isn’t just a highlight reel. It’s a celebration of vulnerability, vision, and the raw power of self-expression. Whether you've been with us since Episode 1 or you're just tuning in — thank you for being part of this journey. Here's to the stories that moved us, and the ones still waiting to be told.