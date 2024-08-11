Andhra Pradesh likely to get drug testing kits

VIJAYAWADA: To combat the growing menace of ganja and drug use, the Andhra Pradesh police department is considering the introduction of portable drug testing kits, similar to breath analysers used in drunk driving checks.

The newly formed TDP-led NDA government has made it a priority to curb the peddling, transportation, and consumption of ganja and other narcotic substances as part of its 100-day action plan.

In response, the State police are developing a robust mechanism to identify drug users using advanced technology, aiming to dismantle entire drug networks by targeting both consumers and peddlers. As part of this initiative, senior police officials are evaluating the use of high-tech drug testing kits, which would allow officers to identify drug users on the spot. Initially, these kits will be distributed to major cities in the State, and later to other areas where ganja consumption and smuggling are prevalent.

According to sources, police officials are currently exploring the procurement and functionality of these testing kits, as well as identifying suppliers.

“These kits will be extremely useful in detecting ganja consumers within 15 minutes,” a senior police official said on condition of anonymity. “The equipment is similar to a breath analyser used for alcohol testing and provides a comprehensive report on drug traces,” he added.

Traditionally, hair, saliva, urine, and blood samples are used as test specimens, with results often taking months to return from Forensic Science Laboratories.

However, these new devices will allow for immediate and hassle-free detection of drug users.

“We are currently reviewing the test kits used in Telangana during New Year celebrations, and plan to implement a similar system after careful evaluation and consultation with health department officials and experts,” the official added.

When contacted, Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao confirmed that the police department is closely examining the use of portable, high-tech drug testing kits, though it will take some time to fully implement the idea. “A special team has been formed to assess the available technologies and consult forensic science experts,” mentioned DGP Rao. “Meanwhile, our efforts to dismantle ganja and drug rackets are ongoing, he added.