First Alumni Day of SRM University held on grand note

“You are the founding batches that have sowed the seeds for our institute to grow and develop into a premier university. You, our alumni, are significant stakeholders of our institution and with your intellect and expertise, the varsity can grow exponentially,’’ stated Prof Manoj K Arora addressing the alumni. He presented a report on the stellar growth of the university since its inception on academic, research, and entrepreneurial frontiers, emphasising the rise of SRM University-AP, as a world-class university.