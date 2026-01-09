VMRDA introduces single-ticket access to major attractions

VIZAG: Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has decided to implement an Integrated Ticketing System (ITS) across major tourist and prominent attractions.

VMRDA Commissioner N Tej Bharat held a meeting with representatives of prominent commercial banks in the city on Thursday said that the ITS would be implemented at tourist places including Kailasagiri, VMRDA Park, Central Park, the Submarine Museum, TU-142 Aircraft Museum, Helicopter Museum, and Sea Harrier Museum.

The system would allow tourists to visit multiple attractions with a single ticket, thereby saving both time and money. The initiative aims to simplify the ticket purchasing process and eliminate the need to wait in long queues. To facilitate this, a mobile application named VISTA (Visakhapatnam Integrated Smart Ticketing Application) will be launched.

Another application called VIBE (Visakhapatnam Integrated Buyer-Seller Ecosystem) will provide complete details of VMRDA-approved layouts, enabling buyers to conduct land transactions with full transparency.

Secretary Murali Krishna, Chief Statistician Hariprasad, Chief Engineer Bhavani Shankar, and others attended.