Global rankings and the State of Indian varsities

The latest rankings of global universities by two well-known international ranking agencies have just been released. Sadly, no Indian university figures in the list of the top 200 universities. Though I am inclined to take these rankings with some mild and healthy skepticism, it is indeed worrying that after more than seven decades of independence we are yet not included in the list of front-runners in education.

Contrast this with the fact that China has managed an upward graph and in the latest Times Higher Education Rankings, two of its universities are poised to enter the top 10. In fact, China has 13 universities in the list of top 200. In the previous year’s rankings China had seven universities in the top 200. It is interesting to also note that in this year’s QS rankings, Peking University is ranked above Princeton University.

What ails India’s universities? Unlike China’s universities and those of South Korea, which have been making improvements in their rankings year-by-year, Indian universities have not shown any such trends. I looked at some of our well-regarded public universities and was disappointed to note that their rankings have remained stationary and quite low.

The only silver lining is the performance of the Indian Institute of Science. In contrast, we find the rankings of the much-vaunted Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, a little disheartening. To my mind, one of the biggest factors for the low ranking has been the lack of any major innovative activity.

These institutions seem to be shackled by their own lack of genuine effort to break the impasse caused by mediocrity and ineptitude. I have yet to find our universities ready to grapple in a forthright manner with the scourge of inbreeding when it comes to the recruitment of faculty.

If we are to look at the universities that are highly ranked, then among the many common features, we shall find that they shun inbreeding like the plague. There are no centrally driven diktats that prompt such a healthy disdain. It is an unwritten law. On the other hand, most of our public universities tend to indulge in rampant inbreeding. This harms—in significant ways—the quality of their research output.