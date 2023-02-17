Shiv Sena in Shinde's pocket, Uddhav left empty-handed

Sunil Chawake By

Shiv Sena, the party founded by Bal Thackeray in 1966, has no links anymore whatsoever with Matoshree Bungalow, the residence of 'Balasaheb's' youngest son Uddhav Thackeray.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has adjudicated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and awarded the party symbol of Bow & Arrow to it.

The announcement came on the eve of a function planned in the courtyard of RSS's headquarters at Reshimbag, Nagpur where Central Home minister Amit Shah and Shinde would come together on Saturday, February 18. It also coincides with the day of former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's departure from Raj Bhavan. Koshyari played a role that was expected of him in all these turbulent months in Maharashtra politics.

It's a huge blow for Uddhav. Maybe, Bal Thackeray's youngest son is not as sharp as his father when it comes to realpolitik. In this game, at its brutal best, a kind promoted by the BJP-RSS combine, Uddhav gave up without much fight.

Shinde, the BJP loyalist within the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government-- an alliance of non-NDA political parties-- led by Uddhav Thackeray, has been instrumental in unseating the government which led to Uddhav's resignation from the post of Chief Minister on June 29, 2022. Thereafter, Shinde became the Chief Minister, and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy.

It has been nine months of intense political and legal battles. Now, Shinde has take over Shiv Sena. A celebration is likely for BJP-Shiv Sena Yuti, not in Mumbai, where Shiv Sena was born. But at the birthplace of RSS. The BJP which brought down the MVA government by effectively choreographing the operations of Eknath Shinde and his 40 MLAs to rebel against Uddhav Thackeray's leadership from behind the curtains, is obviously elated by the ECI decision. The ECI verdict also came on the day of former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's departure from Raj Bhavan. Koshyari played a role that was expected of him in all these turbulent months in Maharashtra politics.

As if they had already read the writing on the wall, the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, MPs in Lok Sabha, and office-bearers across Maharashtra had deserted the Thackeray faction soon after the June 2022 revolt.

Now, Uddhav has to work on a fresh strategy with his allies including the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress party to regain his morale and resume his battle for recapturing the party by going back to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Shinde has to face the people's court beginning with the Kasba Peth and Pimpri Chinchwad Vidhan Sabha by-elections in Pune District later this month. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election would most likely follow.

What is in the minds of the people is anyone's guess.

Sunil Chawake is a Maharashtra-based analyst.

