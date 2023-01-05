So, what has Rahul Gandhi's long walk really achieved?

Chiranjib Haldar By

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, with all the hoopla it is generating in its final leg, is actually competing with three dominant, identifiable narratives in Indian polity. The troika of secularism, socialism and inclusion are available resources for the Congress to evolve a futuristic, pragmatic, political resolve. And the ideal finale to this long march for the Congress party and for Rahul Gandhi may be to reclaim a fair slice of the nationalism pie.

As many analysts have pointed out, Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra for the first time has challenged the ideological hegemony of the BJP-RSS twain. Rampant criticism with alarming alacrity, both by sceptics and the ruling regime, underscores its rising popularity. Multiple leaders from outside the Congress party trying to be a part of the yatra is another testimony of its reach.

A solo effort at the start with a smattering of civil society activists, the march was bolstered in states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra by allies. The fact that the Congress is gaining traction beyond its UPA partners -- with parties like PDP and National Conference warming up to it -- underlines its gradual metamorphosis. And Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Mamata Banerjee staying away from the yatra only points to their discomfiture at Rahul being projected at the national level.

The reluctance of these parties to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra may indeed be a blessing in disguise for Rahul. The active participation of liberal and progressive intellectuals, civil society buffs and fans of people's movements has helped him and his party significantly. As Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh rightly said, "…through the yatra, we have succeeded…to set the terms of debate and narrative in the political discourse…"

Raghuram Rajan was among the intellectuals who joined the Yatra. (PTI)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has reemphasised our constitutional values and shown a commitment to stand for secularism at a time when Hindutva -- soft and/or hard -- is proving to be the easy and popular option for most parties. For the Congress, the yatra has been more effective than roadshows or public rallies.

The yatra communicates without the need for speeches and gesticulations. It has been more of a mass pilgrimage with the overarching aim of denting the dispensation's ideological hegemony. It has brought to the fore the masses -- farmers, labourers,artisans and gig workers.

True, a successful march is no harbinger of electoral success. Softpedalling Hindutva and stomping on hatred may now be inevitable compulsions for Rahul Gandhi to balance and fine-tune the Congress Party’s secular thrust. The task of convincing and converting a swing voter is far more difficult than undertaking a political long march. But there is no denying the fact that the yatra has roused the Congress from its slumber, at least for now.

One danger Rahul may do well to guard against now is the fact that the multiplicity of ideas emanating from the Bharat Jodo Yatra may diffuse its main message. If that happens, discrediting the yatra may prove an easy task for the BJP and its NDA allies. Congress sympathisers and loyalists have reposed faith in the party leadership with the yatra approaching its completion. These political gains need to be consolidated, not frittered away.

The primary task of the yatra was to rejuvenate the party; the secondary goal is to be the fulcrum of opposition unity. Perhaps it is early for a critical appraisal. But it has served as a confidence booster for Rahul Gandhi. This momentum needs to be carried forward to the general elections of 2024 so that the Congress party can don the mantle of a serious challenger.

The belated response from many in the mainstream media to the yatra has been a dampener. In the final laps of the long walk, it must be accepted that the grand old party has proved that it still has a part to play in carving out the Indian political landscape.

(Chiranjib Haldar is a commentator on politics and society. These are the writer's views.)

