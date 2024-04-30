Of the fastest growing economy, Amitabh Bachchans and what India truly can deliver

Angst of the Amitabh Bachchans and other issues to address

India's youth population in the 15-24 age group is more than two hundred million, which is more than 2x that of the combined youth population of Brazil, Indonesia, and Mexico. If we can provide meaningful work to an additional 15% of our youth population, which will bridge the gap with Mexico and Indonesia, we will add an equivalent of the entire working age population of Brazil to our economy. It will also leave us with fewer Amitabh Bachchans -- angry young men, in plainer speak.

At the same time, we are yet to build the social and economic infrastructure required for meeting even the basic needs of our society. Not forgetting that we still have not solved the problem of hunger and malnutrition that hundreds of millions of our people experience all the time.

In short, if we can work together to fix even our basic problems, we can grow faster than everyone else in the world. Growing faster than Brazil, Mexico or Indonesia is no cause for celebration, as our potential for growth is much higher than these and other higher income countries.

We, therefore, must discuss the following questions:

1. Do we have the capability to grow at rates higher than that are currently projected?

2. What should be our economic strategy for accelerating growth and realising our potential?

What has been our growth performance?

During the last twenty-five years, we have done well to speed up growth to reach an average of 6.2%, but there have been years when the growth rate has been exceptionally low -- pulling down the average rate. In all, we have experienced an average growth of just 3% during eight out of twenty-five years -- nearly one-third of the time and in three different periods that are linked to global crises.

If we exclude the low-growth periods, our average growth rate turns out to be 7.8%. That is, we have demonstrated the ability to grow at close to or higher than 8% (Chart below).

Chart 1: India’s Growth Performance: 2000-2024