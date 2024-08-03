The Middle East's Dance of Death | Part 1: Deluge - The plunge to an uncertain madness

The Middle East like the Balkans produces more history than it can consume.

The central issue is Palestine. There are volatile religious differences between Sunni-Shia Islam, several forms of Christianity, Judaism, the Baha’i Faith, Druzism, Yazidism and Zoroastrianism. The 1916 secret British-French Sykes–Picot Agreement which shaped modern nation states borders without regard to historical tribal territories has left a legacy of resentment. A mix of hereditary monarchies, authoritarian democracies and theocracies complicates government. Great power politics remain a factor primarily because the region contains crucial large oil and gas reserves.

From time to time, this cauldron bubbles over. This is one of those times.

Dispossession

The essentials of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was summarised by George Antonius in his 1938 The Arab Awakening: “The treatment meted out to Jews in Germany and other European countries is a disgrace to its authors and to modern civilisation; but posterity will not exonerate any country that fails to bear its proper share of the sacrifices needed to alleviate Jewish suffering and distress. To place the brunt of the burden upon Arab Palestine is a miserable evasion of the duty that lies upon the whole of the civilised world. It is also morally outrageous. No code of morals can justify the persecution of one people in an attempt to relieve the persecution of another. The cure for the eviction of Jews from Germany is not to be sought in the eviction of the Arabs from their homeland ..."

The 1917 Balfour Declaration, orchestrated by Lord Rothschild and Chaim Weizmann, pledged vague support for a Jewish ‘homeland’ in Palestine, seized by Britain from the Ottoman Empire during the first world war. Increased Zionist immigration created predictable tension and conflict between Arab and Jews. The decision by the United Nations (UN) to partition Palestine facilitated Britain's withdrawal and the creation of Israel in 1948. US President Harry Truman recognised the Zionist nation minutes after its formation. It set the stage for subsequent events.

Israel has always sought for security reasons to gain control of Palestine from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean and the Litani River within Lebanese territory and Syrian Golan Heights to the Suez Canal. Theodor Herzl, the Viennese journalist and founder of the Zionist movement wrote of emptying Palestine of its “penniless” Arab population: “Both the process of expropriation [of land and property] and the removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly.”

Over subsequent decades, Israel, supported by the US and its Western allies, expanded its territory in a series of wars. The Nabka and subsequent dislocation left Palestinians destitute and trapped stateless in two pockets of land: Gaza, controlled by Egypt, and the West Bank, administered by Jordan. In the 1967 six-day war with Egypt, Jordan and Syria, Israel seized Gaza and the West Bank.

The 1993 Oslo peace accords contained a five-year interim agreement giving the Palestinian people the right to self-determination. Crucial questions remained unresolved - the international border between Israel and a future Palestinian state, illegal Israeli settlements, the status of Jerusalem, Israel's control over security, and the Palestinian’s right of return.

The late Palestinian-American philosopher Edward Said described the Oslo Accord as a Palestinian Versailles and Yasser Arafat, the Palestinian leader then, as an Arab General Petain. Opposed by far-right and orthodox Israelis and a large portion of the Palestinian population, including militant groups, the process failed. This led to series of violent protests or intifadas (shaking off) by Palestinians which were brutally suppressed by Israel. In 2005, Israel withdrew from Gaza due to the high cost of occupation. Subsequently, victory in an election and military success allowed Hamas to gain sole control of Gaza while a Fatah dominated Palestinian Authority ran the West Bank.

Occupation

Israel's occupation and rejection of the two-state solution relies on several factors. Holocaust guilt especially among Western powers who were directly complicit or did not intervene was easy to exploit. Over time, America and the West’s need for a sentinel to protect its energy interests, counter balance a post-Shah Iran and the rise of radical Islam has been central to support of Israel.

Israel's vast propaganda machine indoctrinates its population and controls global opinion, portraying any event in Zionist terms. Critics are silenced by weaponising the term 'anti-Semitic' – problematic in that Jews themselves are one of the Semitic races. Critics, such as Norman Finkelstein, whose The Holocaust Industry questioned the exploitation of the memory of the Nazi Holocaust for financial gain and to further Israeli political interests, are branded 'self-hating Jews' – a generic slur on any internal dissenter. In 1982, playwright Yehosha Sobol accused Prime Minister Menachem Begin of using the Holocaust like “a dishcloth with which to wipe one’s dirty hand clean”.

Israel's military success was another factor. Well-equipped, nuclear capable, and backed by the US and its allies, it has dominated the Middle East. General Moshe Dayan allegedly denigrated his achievements on the grounds that he was only fighting Arabs: “If you put one knock on the tin bin - they all run away, like birds." The rise of Iran and its non-state proxies has changed the balance at least in terms of asymmetric warfare.

Israel's divide-and-conquer strategy exploits Arab disunity, especially the Sunni-Shia divide. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu supported Hamas to divide Palestinians and undermine any two state solution claiming that Israel has no partner for peace. An allied factor is the corruption of many regional rulers and the Palestinian Authority.

Over time, success has emboldened Israel's ambitions driving the rapid growth in illegal settlement in the West Bank and increased control over Palestinians. Key features include geographical isolation and restricting freedom of movement using walls, illegal settlements, checkpoints and permits. This is allied to control of tax revenues, resources such as water, and services such as healthcare. French Illustrator Julien Bousec saw the West Bank as an archipelago of Palestinian islands surrounded by an Israeli sea. These measures assert Jewish sovereignty over the land.

Israel ensures that Palestinians are economically weak. Blockades and restrictions, which can be imposed and removed arbitrarily, have strangled its economy. A system of limited work permits provides Israel with cheap labour and acts as a mechanism of control. It produces a society of those with and those denied permits. It make Palestinians heavily depended on international aid which Israel can regulate and turn on or off at will.

The most important feature of the apartheid state is created violence. Israel has deliberately created unbearable conditions in Gaza and the West Bank which has led to a cycle of never-ending violence and regular eruptions of desperate acts by the hopeless and victimised. Before October 7, 2023, there have been four major confrontations between Hamas and Israel resulting in around 70,000 Palestinian casualties.

Israel's superior weaponry and surveillance means every aspect of life can be monitored. Destruction of homes and infrastructure in acts of collective punishment, detention without charges and torture is commonplace There is widespread use of bought informants. Targeted assassinations of deemed enemies without judicial process is policy despite Israeli laws proscribing such acts without trial unless the individual was preparing or carrying out terrorist acts.

Israeli politician Abba Elan writing in The Jerusalem Post on August 8, 1982 found the violence of Israeli language lacking in humility, compassion or restraint: ‘to pound’, ‘to crush’, ‘to liquidate’, ‘to eradicate to the last man’, ‘to cleanse’, ‘to fumigate’, ‘to solve by other means’, ‘not to put up with’, ‘to mean business’, ‘to wipe out’. Recurrent military actions in Palestinian territory with indiscriminate slaughter of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure is ‘mowing the lawn’. More recently, Israel leaders have gone further: “We are fighting against human animals…we will eliminate everything”.

Israel has converted Gaza and the West Bank into a “vast prison without a roof”, a phrase used by Fyodor Dostoevsky to describe his exile in Siberia, which he termed a “house of the living dead”, the title of his published diary of this period. The aim is to force the Palestinians to experience constant humiliation, similar to that used by the Nazis against German Jews recorded by Victor Klemperer in his diaries of the period. The objective is make conditions unliveable to drive out the Palestinians to allow Israel to expand its territory.

David Ben Gurion, Israel's first President, allegedly acknowledged the problem: “If I were an Arab leader, I would never sign an agreement with Israel. It is normal; we have taken their country. It is true God promised it to us, but how could that interest them? Our God is not theirs. There has been anti-Semitism, the Nazis, Hitler, Auschwitz, but was that their fault? They see but one thing: we have come, and we have stolen their country. Why would they accept that?”

Ben Gurion understood the true dynamics: “Let us not ignore the truth among ourselves … politically we are the aggressors, and they defend themselves…The country is theirs, because they inhabit it, whereas we want to come here and settle down, and in their view, we want to take away from them their country.”

Writing in 1967, author Amos Oz agreed: “the Arabs are here – because Palestine is the homeland of the Palestinians….The Palestinian owes no deference to God’s promise to Abraham, to the longings of Yehuda Halevi and Bialik, or to the declaration by that British Peer Lord Balfour”.

Resistance to the occupation is driven by the human desire for dignity and anger about humiliation and loss. Palestinians have correctly concluded that they stand alone and the only way to extract concessions is through force.