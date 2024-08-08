RIP Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Marxist, bhadralok and poet with big dreams for Bengal

A Marxist and a gentleman with a poet's soul. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee would probably not be entirely unhappy with this epitaph. If he wanted to tweak it a little, it would probably be to add half a sentence to the one above: a Marxist and a gentleman with a poet's soul. And big dreams.

The Bangali Bhadralok in his spotless white dhuti-panjabi passed way at his two-room flat in south Kolkata this morning. He had turned 80 on March 1.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was a diminutive man, barely five foot four. But he was a tall leader who dreamt big dreams of a resurgent West Bengal, dreams he convinced people would come true in those 10 years he led the state from -- the years 2000 to 2011. Of a West Bengal where a strong foundation in agriculture would be a firm base for a booming industry, all of it achievable with hard work and that rare quality of which he was and will always remain an icon: absolute personal honesty.

He could not deliver and it is still too early to decisively judge why but history will most likely judge him kindly, if not for delivery, certainly intent.

In November of 2000, Jyoti Basu resigned as Chief Minister of West Bengal after 23 years and the spotlight turned on Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee who was earlier home minister and before that minister for information and culture, a role he revelled in, talking at length about cinema and books and poetry and theatre that inspired him.

As Chief Minister, he was often at the state government's cultural complex, Nandan, watching rare films that obliging officials acquired for his favourite project, the Kolkata International Film Festival.

One of his favourite excuses for his time out was, man does not live by bread alone. That even a hungry man sings.

But celluloid was no escape from real life and Buddhadeb quickly spelt out his big picture for West Bengal in three words: industry, industry, industry. His mantra was: perform or perish. He even risked the wrath of his party, the CPI-M, and its trade union wing, CITU, when he slammed the practice of militant trade unionism that had forced industry to flee from West Bengal in the past and continued to plague the few that stayed on.

In no time, he became the poster boy for a new-look CPI-M.

Comrade Buddha became Brand Buddha.