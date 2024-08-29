Taking Bharatanatyam free of cost to the underclass in one of India's largest resettlement sites

When she was 13, Mariamal dreamed of learning Bharatanatyam. However, she could not pursue dance as classes were unaffordable. Now 50, Mariamal is finally living her dream, learning Bharatanatyam at the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust, free of cost.
Muthal Thalaimurai is a skill development trust at Kannagi Nagar, one of India's largest resettlement sites. Muthal Thalaimurai, literally translating to the 'first generation', offers several training programmes for first-generation learners whose social conditions made learning specialised skills and arts inaccessible. The trust offers programmes on Bharatanatyam, Silambam, yoga, martial arts and keyboard, among others.
Mariamal is the oldest of the 43 students taught by Chezhiyal Neelakesi, a Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher who provides free dance classes at Muthal Thalaimurai. "Teaching Bharatanatyam for free was my goal, it came out of my passion for dance," says Neelakesi.
Neelakesi was introduced to Muthal Thalaimurai by a friend. Nine months ago, she joined hands with the trust and started free Bharatanatyam classes to make the art form accessible to everyone irrespective of age, class and community. She comes to Kannagi Nagar twice a week to teach dance to students as young as eight and as old as Mariamal.
Mariamal is a tailor in Kannagi Nagar. She also works as a housemaid and as a helper at her daughter's tuition class. Juggling three daily jobs for a steady income, she shows no hint of fatigue. Mariamal says dancing makes her feel alive.
"At first, my family didn’t like the idea of me wearing a churidar and dancing," says Mariamal, "but my children convinced them and supported my dream to become a dancer."
Neelakesi says that students were initially more interested in the aesthetic aspects of Bharatanatyam such as ornaments and costumes worn rather than the art form itself. She teaches her students the history of Bharatanatyam to help them understand the art form and perform better. Since Bharatanatyam is popularly pursued by members of the other end of the social spectrum, Neelakesi's students have curious questions rooted in stereotypes associated with the dance form.
"Children are naturally curious, they ask me a lot of questions. The other day, my student asked me if Bharatanatyam dancers can eat non-veg." Neelakesi says the questions encourage conversations about the art form and helps her dispel stereotypes.
"I want to start a dance class like ma’am and provide free classes when I grow up," says 12-year-old Yazhini, before running back to her parents who were patiently waiting outside the dance class.
Neelakesi's story time is popular among her younger students. She says stories help children to help them develop their imagination. She tells them Panchatantra tales, pei kadhais (ghost stories), Hyderabad kadhais, and many more.
Neelakesi recognises how demanding learning Bharatanatyam can be. Stories nurture the mind; exercise and food nurture the body. Her classes begin with an initial warm-up.
"Recently, I talked with the children's parents and instructed them to make sure children eat well before coming to class," she says.
"I have had two cesarean deliveries. So, I had doubts if I could dance," says 42-year-old Vijayalakshmi, trustee of Muthal Thalaimurai and Bharatanatyam student. "Ma'am told me to learn Bharatanatyam to become physically fit and not depend on anyone during old age. I liked that thought." She added that Bharatanatyam keeps her mind and body at ease.
"Those who have no discipline won't last here," says Vijayalakshmi, highlighting the importance of hard work while learning dance. She says that while people have an impression of free classes being mediocre, Neelakesi is a person who values punctuality and time.
Vijayalakshmi was inspired by her devotion to Lord Shiva and wished to pursue Bharatanatyam. Like many students at Muthal Thalaimurai, she was forced to give up because of the lack of opportunities and a difficult financial situation.
"This is a slum area. Without free training, the chances of someone becoming a classical dancer are less. Formalities like Arangetram would cost a lot," she says.
The fees for Bharatanatyam classes range from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000 per month in Chennai.
"Certain art forms haven't crossed the borders of religion and community. The rich are privileged to enjoy it," she adds.
Kannagi Nagar has a population of nearly 1 lakh people. By giving a platform for residents and their children to learn and grow, efforts of volunteers, NGOs and trusts like Muthal Thalaimurai have provided the people opportunities to improve their living conditions. Vijayalakshmi speaks proudly of the children who are degree holders and work in the fields of medicine and engineering.
"When people of Kannagi Nagar do something bad, the news spreads but when they achieve something good, nobody cares," says Vijayalakshmi in parting.