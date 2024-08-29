Taking Bharatanatyam free of cost to the underclass in one of India's largest resettlement sites

When she was 13, Mariamal dreamed of learning Bharatanatyam. However, she could not pursue dance as classes were unaffordable. Now 50, Mariamal is finally living her dream, learning Bharatanatyam at the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust, free of cost.

Muthal Thalaimurai is a skill development trust at Kannagi Nagar, one of India's largest resettlement sites. Muthal Thalaimurai, literally translating to the 'first generation', offers several training programmes for first-generation learners whose social conditions made learning specialised skills and arts inaccessible. The trust offers programmes on Bharatanatyam, Silambam, yoga, martial arts and keyboard, among others.

Mariamal is the oldest of the 43 students taught by Chezhiyal Neelakesi, a Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher who provides free dance classes at Muthal Thalaimurai. "Teaching Bharatanatyam for free was my goal, it came out of my passion for dance," says Neelakesi.

Neelakesi was introduced to Muthal Thalaimurai by a friend. Nine months ago, she joined hands with the trust and started free Bharatanatyam classes to make the art form accessible to everyone irrespective of age, class and community. She comes to Kannagi Nagar twice a week to teach dance to students as young as eight and as old as Mariamal.

Mariamal is a tailor in Kannagi Nagar. She also works as a housemaid and as a helper at her daughter's tuition class. Juggling three daily jobs for a steady income, she shows no hint of fatigue. Mariamal says dancing makes her feel alive.

"At first, my family didn’t like the idea of me wearing a churidar and dancing," says Mariamal, "but my children convinced them and supported my dream to become a dancer."

Neelakesi says that students were initially more interested in the aesthetic aspects of Bharatanatyam such as ornaments and costumes worn rather than the art form itself. She teaches her students the history of Bharatanatyam to help them understand the art form and perform better. Since Bharatanatyam is popularly pursued by members of the other end of the social spectrum, Neelakesi's students have curious questions rooted in stereotypes associated with the dance form.

"Children are naturally curious, they ask me a lot of questions. The other day, my student asked me if Bharatanatyam dancers can eat non-veg." Neelakesi says the questions encourage conversations about the art form and helps her dispel stereotypes.

"I want to start a dance class like ma’am and provide free classes when I grow up," says 12-year-old Yazhini, before running back to her parents who were patiently waiting outside the dance class.