The Chandrachud legacy: A stellar contribution undiminished by controversy

It is not easy to understand, appreciate and accept the position that the President has the power to unilaterally issue a notification under Article 370(3) and that concurrence of the state government is not necessary for exercising power under Article 370(1)(d). This interpretation treats some provision or part thereof as otiose. If power under Article 370(3) could be exercised unilaterally without any condition, then the substitution of ‘Legislative Assembly’ for ‘Constituent Assembly’ was not required and Para 2 of CO 272 being held as ultra vires was inconsequential. It can be supported only if the alternative argument of the Union of India that the power under Article 370(3) subsists independent of the proviso after the Constituent Assembly of the state was dissolved in 1957 is accepted in which case the invalidity of the substitution to the proviso to Article 370(3) would not affect the exercise of power by the President resulting in CO 273.

But the Court does not appear to have accepted that contention expressly. It is eminently arguable that the power of the President under Article 370(3) cannot be controlled by the proviso, particularly when the Constituent Assembly has ceased to exist: the law does not expect doing something impossible. The recommendation of the Constituent Assembly is an impossibility, but the abrogation of Article 370 which was only a temporary provision could not be rendered impossible. This stance also has not been endorsed.

The observation and finding that the effect of the exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d) and Article 370(3) is the same in that both achieve the extension and application of the whole Constitution to J&K is an over-simplification. It overlooks the fine but real distinction which the Court itself has highlighted that the exercise of power under one is reversible while it is irreversible under the other. If CO 272 accomplished what was to be achieved, namely, application of all provisions of the Constitution to J&K, then CO 273 was unnecessary and superfluous. While the extension and application of the whole Constitution to J&K may be achieved by exercise of power under both the provisions, issuance of orders under Article 370(1)(d) extending and applying all provisions of the Constitution to J&K, would still keep Article 370 alive and operable.

Therefore it was necessary to issue CO 273 under Article 370 (3), but it was done without fulfilling the requirements therefor. The declaration, relying on the resolutions of Parliament that Article 370 would cease to exist violates the spirit of Article 370, though perhaps not its letter. The abrogation of Article 370 and the extension and application of all provisions of the Constitution to Jammu & Kashmir is indeed a welcome and long overdue step. But at least a part of the reasoning in upholding its validity seems to be a labyrinth.

The question of whether Parliament can extinguish the character of statehood by converting a state into one or more Union territories in exercise of power under Article 3 was left open. This was a pre-eminently fit case for deciding that issue.

What was required here was not reading more into Article 356 or rewriting it, but tempering it with constitutionalism. Article 356 is invoked when the government of a state cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution and the powers of the state legislature are exercisable by or under the authority of Parliament; it is after all a temporary measure and what is normally expected is the discharge of normal law-making functions for the day to day running of the state.

Exercise of power under Article 3 re: formation of states or alteration of areas, boundaries or names of states is not a normal law-making function for the running of the state and not something that has to be done so expeditiously without waiting for the legislative assembly to be in place in a few months. Adopting a stratagem to achieve it during the subsistence of Article 356 proclamation would be repugnant to the constitutional scheme and ethos and may be a fraud on the Constitution. The ruling in this behalf does not commend itself.

The finding that the views of the state legislature are not binding on Parliament in terms of the first proviso to Article 3 and that they are only recommendatory and therefore Parliament can exercise the power when Article 356 is in operation without securing the views of the state legislature is again not sound. Like observance of natural justice is mandatory whatever the outcome of such hearing and whether or not, not hearing would cause any prejudice, so too the Constitutional prescription of ascertaining the views of the state legislative assembly is mandatory even though the views are only recommendatory and not binding. Getting the views of the legislative assembly cannot be dispensed with. The judgment is a blow to federalism.

Though the impugned action may be irreversible politically, yet having taken up and heard the matter and rendered judgment the Court should have declared the correct constitutional position instead of simply upholding the impugned orders and action. It is true that a constitutional court would generally lean in favour of upholding a legislative or executive action. But it would not go that far as would make the constitutional guarantees a mere rope of sand. A judgment, it is settled, ought to be based ‘on well recognized legal principles, reasoned in an intellectually coherent manner to the result and rest on reasons with respect to all issues in the case, reasons that in their generality and neutrality transcend any immediate result that is involved’. Viewed from that perspective it is not easy to say that the judgment commends itself.

In the Maharashtra floor crossing and new government formation matter -- Subhash Desai v Governor of Maharashtra 2023 SCC OnLine SC 607 -- also, he did not carry it to its logical end. Some judgments may have run counter to the better judgment of the community. Sabarimala case (2019) 11 SCC 1 is one in point. There is more rhetoric in the judgment. It is a moot question that if the Court is to decide what religious beliefs, practices, traditions, customs are or should be, then anyone other than the Court may decide what the law is. Moreover, locus is not merely technical. The petitioners were not those who claimed to be devotees who wanted to worship and were denied doing so but they were those who were keen to defy tradition without any faith in religion.

It is true that two different views are always possible. And in cases of constitutional law, it is almost always a value judgment. It has been perceptively said that the content of justiciability depends upon how the judge’s value preferences respond to the multi-dimensional problems of the day; an awareness of history is an integral part of those preferences.

This holds good in decisions like taxing mineral rights -- Mineral Area Development Authority v Steel Authority of India 2024 SCC OnLine SC 1796, regulating industrial alcohol -- U.P. v Lalta Prasad Vaish 2024 SCC OnLine SC 3029, the Aligarh Muslim University case -- Aligarh Muslim University v Naresh Agarwal 2024 SCC OnLine SC 3213 or Art 39(b) -- material resources of the community -- Property Owners Association v State of Maharashtra, 2024 SCC OnLine SC 3122. The point is not whether a judgment is right or not, it is that the case was taken up, heard and disposed of. The judge’s willingness to take up matters and hear and dispose them of is what is important and laudable. And Justice Chandrachud acquitted himself remarkably well.

One more comment may not be out of place. A good judgment is characterized by brevity and precision. Chandrachud’s opinions too like many judgments these days are very lengthy, verbose and tiring, one tends to lose the focus. They are more like research theses. Many a time it is difficult to know what exactly has been decided. Of course, he has an elegant style of crafting his opinions. But read the judgments of senior Justice Chandrachud and see and admire the profundity of ideas and the elegance of expression, all that done pithily with precision.

Impeccable deportment, proverbial patience

A sense of humility and unrest mark the approach to their tasks of the greatest lawyers -- that ‘repose is not the destiny of man’ and that the least they can seek is also the most they can win, ‘an echo of the infinite, a glimpse of its unfathomable limits, a hint of the universal law’. As Julius Stone observes in Human Law and Human Justice, it is not given to any generation to complete the task of human improvement and redemption, but no generation is free, either, to desist from them. Chandrachud was conscious of this vital truth and worked accordingly.

His behaviour and deportment in and out of court have always been impeccable. His patience is proverbial. Patience and gravity of hearing is an essential part of justice, remarked Bacon, L.C. What is really necessary and important is listening. The most effective level of listening is when true communication takes place. The listener is attentive to what is said, he searches to fill any gaps in his understanding by asking questions when appropriate. Even a junior could appear with confidence and present the case assured of a full and fair hearing. Judging, it is said, is not a job, it is a mission, a way of life. It is a tough job, though Learned Hand referred to it as ‘a delectable calling’. It is an art, and Chandrachud developed and practised it.

What Prof. Upendra Baxi said in a tribute to the father Chandrachud, may be said to apply to the son as well: “In many ways Chief Justice Chandrachud represented the best traditions of the Indian Bar. In this sense he will always be recalled, with high esteem, as a lawyer’s judge. Unfailingly polite, urbane to a fault, widely read, not wearing his learning on the sleeve, insistent on justice according to the law and solicitous of language and diction, Yeshwant Chandrachud cherished the dignity of the discourse as the principal reassurance for doing justice.”

There was some baseless criticism of his having pulled up a lawyer who went on saying 'yea, yea'. Certainly that is not language and response appropriate to a court room. The Chief Justice rightly frowned upon such expression. The father Chandrachud had asked someone to leave the court room for being very inappropriately dressed. Such action, far being open to criticism, is welcome and necessary to maintain the decorum and dignity of the court.

On the administrative side too, he did generally well. Improving the infrastructure, improvising procedures, introducing technology have all been welcome. There were some murmurs about problems regarding listing of cases. There has been no greater transparency in judicial appointments than earlier, and, of course, it may not be easy or advisable to have more transparency. Consequently appointments are not seen as being exemplary always. These problems and the blame perhaps go with every Chief Justice in some degree or other.

He made a statement that the High Court Bar in different places complained that their best judges were snatched away from them (on elevation to the Supreme Court). This was perceived as both unnecessary and undesirable. It is too well known that those who reach the Supreme Court are not necessarily the best material. For various reasons, the best judges do not come to the Supreme Court sometimes. That happens in all jurisdictions. However, it may not be wrong to say that on the whole the Court under his leadership acquitted itself well as the guardian of the Constitution and protector of people’s rights.

Aberrations cannot efface achievements

Every judge is human, so is he. It has been felt in some quarters that he courted publicity and talked too much. Fali Nariman used to say that the senior Justice Chandrachud said time and again that a judge must be seen and heard only in the court room. The relationship between the judiciary and the other wings has to be correct and proper, not cordial. Some struggle and tension is inevitable. Reciprocal influence is a continuing process.

Indeed, writing about judicial independence, it has been observed that even unavoidable interactions between the top echelons of the judiciary and the executive can be harmful to judicial independence. Views have been expressed that the Prime Minister visiting the Chief Justice’s home for some worship was not quite appropriate. We may be certain that there was nothing more to it. But public perception matters. Such controversies could have been wisely avoided.

All this only shows he is human and human beings like stars in the sky have their dark spots. These perceived foibles do not detract from his greatness otherwise. It simply brings into focus the different facets of human nature. Some aberrations cannot efface the many endearing qualities and achievements. For, after all perfection is an attribute of the divine nature, to endeavour towards that to the utmost of our abilities is the glory of man.

Chandrachud did contribute substantially to the intellectual discourse in the judiciary, especially in the Supreme Court, during his tenure both as a puisne judge and as Chief Justice. Having filled the scales on either side, his stellar contribution to jurisprudential thought and the development of law will remain undiminished and the 50th CJI’s place among some of our most eminent judges is secure.