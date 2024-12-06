Code shared, account snared: The six-digit WhatsApp scam that has caught even celebs in its web

596 million. That's the number of WhatsApp users in India.

At almost one-third of India's population, the figure stands testimony to the popularity of Facebook's almost ubiquitous messaging app in the country.

For many Indians, WhatsApp is more than a messaging app. It's a way of life, a digital hangout they can't dream of living without.

From discussing life's gravest crises to cracking jokes, sharing memes and catching up with family and friends, it’s where conversations happen, memories are shared, and connections thrive.

But imagine this: one day, an intruder slides in and seizes control of all your personal chats and shared memories. Scary, right?

This isn't just a hypothetical situation or a nightmare – it's the reality for a growing number of people in India as WhatsApp hacking cases continue to rise.

When that bosom friend traps you

The ordeal could begin on a regular day when you're scrolling through your phone, catching up with WhatsApp messages. Suddenly, a notification pops up – from a long-time friend, someone you've known for years. You tap and open the chat window in anticipation.

Greetings and pleasantries flow before a seemingly harmless message is slipped in: "Hey, I've got a new phone, and I think I accidentally sent a code to your number. Can you send that back to me?"

No alarm bells ring. After all, here's a friend you trust, someone you've shared countless memories and moments with.

So, without the slightest hesitation, you send the One Time Password (OTP).

And before you know it, boom – your account is hacked.

That innocent message, that one moment of trust, has cracked open the door to the vault storing all your personal information.

Cold truth sinks in. A friend in need… but not a friend indeed!

WhatsApp hacks in India

Once your account is compromised, a chain reaction is unleashed.

The hackers use your account to target others in your contact list, employing the same simple trick. Like a row of dominoes, one by one, your friends and contacts are drawn in, and they all fall.

It's one of the oldest tricks in the book - deceiving users into sharing the six-digit setup codes WhatsApp sends when switching phones, leading to account hijacks.

Even though the scam is straightforward, many still fall for it.

No matter what you do in sheer desperation, you won't be able to regain your account. After all, the hackers now have full control.

They can message your friends, asking them to make UPI payments or share personal details. And if you try to warn your contacts about the hack by sending messages through your account, the hackers will quickly delete these messages too.

While there is no official data on the exact number of such WhatsApp hacks in India, an increasing number of people are being ensnared.

On December 6, for instance, renowned Indian filmmaker and cinematographer Santhosh Sivan took to Instagram to announce that his WhatsApp had been hacked and warned followers not to respond to any messages from his account.

"Folks, my WhatsApp is hacked. Please don't respond to any messages from me, it's a scam," he wrote.