How a missing photo signifies the fraying of Delhi-Dhaka relations 53 years after Vijay Diwas

History is history, you cannot rewrite it.

Famous last words or an incredibly naïve choice of them? When he said the line on the lawns of Kolkata’s Fort Williamon Monday morning, retired Brigadier General Jahangir Kabir of the Bangladesh Army did so with all the conviction at his command.

The brigadier general was one of nine Bangladeshi officers, retired or serving, who Dhaka sent to the Indian Army's Eastern Command headquarters to join a tradition now 54 years old: the December Vijay Diwas (Victory Day) celebration to mark the Pakistan Army's surrender to the Indian Army in Dhaka in 1971 and the birth of a new nation, Bangladesh.

But the irony of Brigadier General Jahangir's words is hard to miss. For they come at a time when his own country is trying to write a fresh history for itself and India is witnessing numerous attempts to tweak its past.

In Dhaka, during its own celebrations of Bijoy Dibosh, as it is spelt there, Mohammed Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, addressed the nation over television but did not utter even once in his speech the name of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the country's founding father and the father of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The omission of Sheikh Mujibur's name seems yet another attempt in Bangladesh to erase a part ofits history. Back in August, after Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka, frenzied mobs pulled down Sheikh Mujib's statues and many others commemorating muktijoddhas – Bangladesh's name for its freedom fighters – and vandalised the founding father's home in Dhaka where he was assassinated with almost his entire family on 15 August 1975.

On the same day in Delhi, a painting of the iconic photo of Pakistan Army’s Lieutenant General AAK Niazi surrendering to India's Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora was unveiled by the chief of army staff (COAS) at the Maneckshaw Centre, named so after the hero of the 1971 victory, Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.