Hema Committee aftermath: Milords, shouldn't bail for celebs in this manner be avoided?

Last week, a single-judge Bench of the Kerala High Court granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam filmmaker and actor Balachandra Menon in an alleged sexual assault case dating back to 2007. The decision comes against the backdrop of the Hema Committee Report released earlier this year, which exposed the sexual abuse and assault prevalent in the Malayalam film industry.

Following the report, multiple sexual assault allegations were made by numerous women from both within and outside the industry against prominent figures like Menon. Some complaints went on to be registered and cases were pursued.

While granting anticipatory bail to Menon, Justice Kunhikrishnan noted that the complaint had been registered by the victim 17 years after the alleged incident and that such a delay tarnished the credibility of the complaint. The court noted that the accused was a "known cine personality and a Padma Shri awardee".

The judge went on to say in court that "right and dignity is not only to women, but to men also" and went on to cite the delay in filing the complaint as reason enough to grant anticipatory bail in such cases.

The fact that the Judge made such a comment is deeply problematic, given that he was supposed only to assess if the application met the judicial standards for granting anticipatory bail under Section 438 of the CrPC (this case being covered under the old criminal laws).

Here, it is well established that an anticipatory bail application has to be scrutinised in the light of the nature and gravity of the accusation, the antecedents of the applicant, the possibility of the applicant fleeing from justice, and whether the accusation has been made with the object of injuring or humiliating the applicant.

These guidelines have been concretised in the landmark judgments of State vs Captain Jagjit Singh, and Puran vs Rambilas.

The Supreme Court in State of Punjab vs Gurmit Singh held that the delay in filing FIR in cases of sexual assault can be attributed to a variety of reasons, especially societal pressure that has a girl's dignity and reputation contingent on her 'sexual character'.