Tensions with Pakistan, food crisis leave Afghanistan on brink of another human disaster

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a conference of special representatives and ambassadors of neighbouring and regional countries in Kabul on January 29. The Taliban regime intended to seek the support and cooperation of countries in the region. After centuries of invasions and civil wars, the battered country is in the hands of a regime that is not recognised by any nation of the world. Rather, the ruling dispensation is considered a militant outfit.

Addressing the meeting for ‘Afghanistan’s Regional Cooperation Initiative’, Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi stressed, “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan respects others’ interests, choices, government structures, and development models, and in return, expects others to respect Afghanistan’s interests, government, and development choices and models.”

India was among the nations represented in the 'initiative', like China, Russia and Pakistan among others, added a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

The statement quoted an 'Indian representative' who said, "India actively engages in international and regional initiatives concerning Afghanistan, demonstrating its support for all endeavors aimed at promoting stability and development in Afghanistan."

India’s participation in the meeting is welcome considering the growing Chinese interest in the region. With China’s growing clout, and its support to Pakistan, it is pertinent that a line of dialogue is open with the Taliban regime even if it is not an official recognition.

However, Pakistan – once the training ground and launchpad for Pashtun fighters in Afghanistan – has, of late, fallen out with its neighbour. The main contention is the border in between.

Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict

The Durand Line was created in November 1893 by a British civil servant Sir Mortimer Durand and the then emir of Afghanistan Abdul Rahman Khan to serve as the official boundary between then yet undivided India and Afghanistan. But Afghanistan has since refused to accept it as a border.

Incidentally, a significant number of Pashtuns – who comprise about 60 per cent of Afghanistan’s ethnic population – are settled on the Pakistani side. Kabul wanted the boundary to be shifted eastward – towards the Indus River. The aim was to include the Pashtun-majority areas in Pakistan within its area.

Despite the decades of covert and overt support that Pakistan provided to the Afghan ‘mujahideen’ – comprising mainly Pashtun warriors – with US support, the border remained a bone of contention with several skirmishes taking place intermittently.

Recent squabbling has led to the closure of this border of which Torkham and Spin Boldak are the busiest sections.

Tensions heightened with the Taliban removing the fencing at some points along this border, resulting in Pakistan claiming an increase in terrorist attacks in its areas.

The Torkham border was closed by Pakistan on January 12 over some visa related differences, but was reopened for vehicle traffic 11 days later. However, truckloads of food and relief material are now subject to close scrutiny. As a result, the huge queues of vehicles, stranded during the border closure or in the occasional armed conflicts, are now trickling into Afghanistan.

Afghan traders have been protesting over the issue on both social media and through physical gatherings at the border.