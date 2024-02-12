Toll Plazas: Where FASTags have fallen short and why India's new dream might prove harder to realise?

There was once a toll to driving through toll roads on highways. To help ease it came the pan-India rollout of a FASTag based system in December 2019. More than four years later, we are now talking of a next-gen Global Navigation Satellite System based toll plazas. But how much of a difference have we seen?

I was wondering about this while being stuck at Mahasamudram Toll Plaza (MTS) on National Highway 4 (now renumbered as 69) in Andhra Pradesh. This is a key stop, located around 170 km east of the Karnataka capital on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway. With an ocean of vehicles waiting to pass, there was total chaos on January 13 during the Makar Sankranti weekend.

This is not unique; several other corridors across India-Mumbai-Pune, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra, to name a few -- are faced with the same dire situation where lakhs of vehicles are expected to smoothly pass via toll plazas, without causing the lane queues to extend, without creating additional pressure on traffic movement, but can’t.

Indeed, easy-flowing traffic is an ideal-state scenario, but the reality is quite different.

The overwhelming number of vehicles at Mahasamudram resulted in two things: one, commuters kept changing lanes thinking it will reduce wait time, with some even following an ambulance to take undue advantage of the cleared lane; and two, the officials opened up the emergency services lane meant for ambulances, fire engines and police vehicles to regular traffic. This did not ease the situation, it worsened it.

Since the emergency lane did not have RFID readers to deduct money from FASTag wallets, officials photographed each vehicle as it passed using some other device. No immediate toll charges were deducted. When the tolls were levied, drivers realised that the details were made up, with a different time mentioned in the receipt than the time they actually were at the toll plaza. Neither did the officials take into consideration the time taken in the lane queue.

Citizens’ rights at Toll Plazas

Why is this important? Citizens must be made aware that the Government of India (GOI) has waived toll fees for commuters affected by malfunctions in the collection infrastructure.

This is not all. Let’s recall the measures taken by GOI.

On May 7, 2018, the Government of India first introduced a rule that permits FASTag users to pass through tolls at no charge if their FASTag is operational but the electronic toll infrastructure is malfunctioning. Under these circumstances, vehicles are granted passage with a zero-transaction receipt.