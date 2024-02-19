Not just studies and jobs: Why Kerala's youth choose to migrate

The study on "Youth Migration from Kerala," conducted in 2023 and involving 104 student migrants as part of the Youth Leadership Fellowship (YLF) of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), sheds light on the diverse patterns and motivations behind this movement. This piece will specifically cover aspects like the motivation to migrate, the difference between the migration choices of the two genders, the role of family income level, the aspirations that drive youngsters to make this decision, the impact of migration on the individual, and finally, which countries stand out the most in the current migratory pattern among Kerala’s student youth. Each of these factors and trends analysed through the survey provides insight into the mindset of Kerala’s youth and the life they envision by choosing to migrate.

Different Motives to Migrate

The data highlights that 45% of student migrants' motivation extends beyond educational purposes; they have chosen education as a pathway for migration. A closer examination of this 45% reveals a gender gap in motivations to migrate.

The majority (78%) of female students from Kerala chose to migrate seeking a society that promotes inclusivity, offers a better lifestyle, and is free from social stigmas and stereotypes. Such findings suggest that young women view migration not just as a journey for personal growth but as a route towards a more liberal setting promising equality and opportunity. Ramya (name changed), originally from Palakkad and currently residing in the UK, said, “Growing up in Kerala, I felt confined by limited choices. My aspirations surpassed conventional expectations for girls like me. This prompted me to explore more open-minded societies abroad to pursue my dreams, as societal expectations remained a significant influence on my decision.”

On the flip side, young men appear more inclined due to reasons such as a lack of suitable job opportunities and a mismatch between qualifications, skills, and salary in the state. The study showed that a mere 48% of male respondents (from the earlier 45% not migrating for education) were motivated by lifestyle and societal freedom-related aspects when considering migration. This divergence not only reflects varied aspirations between genders but also emphasises migration as a platform for empowerment and change, particularly for women.