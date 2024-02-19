Not just studies and jobs: Why Kerala's youth choose to migrate

The study on "Youth Migration from Kerala," conducted in 2023 and involving 104 student migrants as part of the Youth Leadership Fellowship (YLF) of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), sheds light on the diverse patterns and motivations behind this movement. This piece will specifically cover aspects like the motivation to migrate, the difference between the migration choices of the two genders, the role of family income level, the aspirations that drive youngsters to make this decision, the impact of migration on the individual, and finally, which countries stand out the most in the current migratory pattern among Kerala’s student youth. Each of these factors and trends analysed through the survey provides insight into the mindset of Kerala’s youth and the life they envision by choosing to migrate.
Different Motives to Migrate
The data highlights that 45% of student migrants' motivation extends beyond educational purposes; they have chosen education as a pathway for migration. A closer examination of this 45% reveals a gender gap in motivations to migrate.
The majority (78%) of female students from Kerala chose to migrate seeking a society that promotes inclusivity, offers a better lifestyle, and is free from social stigmas and stereotypes. Such findings suggest that young women view migration not just as a journey for personal growth but as a route towards a more liberal setting promising equality and opportunity. Ramya (name changed), originally from Palakkad and currently residing in the UK, said, “Growing up in Kerala, I felt confined by limited choices. My aspirations surpassed conventional expectations for girls like me. This prompted me to explore more open-minded societies abroad to pursue my dreams, as societal expectations remained a significant influence on my decision.”
On the flip side, young men appear more inclined due to reasons such as a lack of suitable job opportunities and a mismatch between qualifications, skills, and salary in the state. The study showed that a mere 48% of male respondents (from the earlier 45% not migrating for education) were motivated by lifestyle and societal freedom-related aspects when considering migration. This divergence not only reflects varied aspirations between genders but also emphasises migration as a platform for empowerment and change, particularly for women.
Income Impact on the Decision to Migrate
According to the study, about 60% of respondents reported an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. Despite limited financial resources, many individuals are still able to make the move, mainly due to the availability of bank loans and the convenience of doorstep services provided by travel agencies. They are taking education loans ranging anywhere from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 35–45 lakh per person. An article published on September 7, 2022, reported that, as per the State Level Bankers Conference (SLBC), there has been an increase in educational loans in Kerala, with the total outstanding amount rising from Rs 9,841 crore in March 2019 to Rs 11,061 crore by March 2022 alone.
The data showed that 41% of the 104 respondents emphasised the crucial role their families played in the decision-making process. It also showed a notable trend where families, without considering their own financial constraints, are willing to take significant risks. 56% of migrants with less than Rs 5 lakh in annual family income identify their family as the dominant influence in their migration decisions. They often mortgage property and secure huge loans to support their children's migration aspirations. This support is both emotional and financial, showing the extent to which family ties drive and facilitate the migration process.
Preferences and Aspirations
Among the surveyed individuals, 8% hold permanent residency (PR), while 72% are keen on applying for it, leaving the rest uninterested in PR. Regarding relocation, 55% are willing to return to Kerala if they get a satisfactory income, as opposed to 24% who prefer to stay there, with the remaining group undecided on their preference. These respondents have already spent considerable time abroad, and their responses underline that economic factors are the driving force for many to remain in their host country and also a critical factor in them choosing to return to their native places given the right economic conditions.
A concerning 47.2% of the respondents in the study disclosed grappling with mental health issues after moving abroad. Loneliness, monetary strains, and the weight of academic expectations top the list of challenges they encounter, where the isolation of an independent life, the burden of educational costs and high living costs, and academic pressure were quoted as the key reasons creating a challenging landscape.
Future Plans
We can see a pattern in the education plans of migrants on the basis of their destination country from the survey conducted. Approximately 75% of students in Canada are opting to continue their education within the country. Conversely, in the United Kingdom, a notable divergence emerges, with approximately 75% of students not expressing the intention to pursue further studies. Furthermore, the educational migration patterns reveal distinct preferences based on the level of education completed. Students who have finished their higher secondary education are showing a strong preference for Canada, with 87% choosing it over the UK for undergraduate studies. On the other hand, those with graduate qualifications tend to prefer the UK, with 83% selecting it over Canada for post-graduation.
One of the key reasons for students migrating to study in Canada can be the Post-Graduation Work Permit Programme (PGWPP), which provides international graduates from eligible Canadian post-secondary institutions with the opportunity to obtain a work visa lasting up to the same duration as their post-graduate study programme. The PGWPP offers an incentive for students to prolong their education, and this policy encourages students in Canada to continue their education within the country. The PGWPP not only enables graduates to gain valuable Canadian work experience but also aids in their journey towards permanent residency by facilitating the accrual of points in the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).
Furthermore, Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS) helps fast-track the processing of study permits for Indians, making it a more desirable country to migrate to for graduate degrees from the get-go. These benefits, along with cost considerations, influence students in Canada to continue their education, thereby enhancing the overall appeal for undergraduate students. On the other hand, the UK's waiver of IELTS for admissions has heightened its appeal for migrants seeking postgraduate education as a migration route to eventually find work in and around the UK. Such initiatives put forth by these countries make migration not only a desirable option but also an affluent one.
Where do we go from here?
Kerala's student migration is a multidimensional subject that warrants discussion from various perspectives, as it encompasses social issues, economic factors, the current education system, and lifestyle, among other factors inherent to Kerala as a state and society. With some certainty, we can assert that the process of migration is influenced by diverse patterns, motives and aspirations, underscoring its significance as a recurring phenomenon rather than a mere coincidence. There is a need to address the fast-paced, increasing migratory cycle to sustain economic growth, particularly in light of Kerala's ageing population. It is crucial to cultivate an environment where individuals migrate driven by their goals and aspirations rather than solely due to a lack of opportunities or dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs in the region.
(The author is Youth Leadership Fellow at the Centre for Public Policy Research)