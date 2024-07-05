EXCLUSIVE | META India warned Zuckerberg Threads would fail weeks before launch, he ignored it

Indeed, the Made on Reels campaign remains one of the biggest that Meta has ever done, rivalled perhaps only by the hoopla around the launch of Threads.

"We envisioned a similar success for Threads, but the product we had was simply an upgraded version of Orkut. I deleted the application from my phone after just one week," the source added.

A flash in the pan

The same turned out to be the case for a majority of the 100 million who downloaded the application in the first week of its launch, only to delete it later. Data from SimilarWeb, a web traffic analytics firm, indicates that the number of Threads users plummeted by 50% within just 24 hours of its launch, and fell to merely 10% of the initial user base by the end of the month, highlighting the fleeting curiosity and subsequent disinterest among users.

Most of Threads’ current 175 million monthly active users are made up of flyby traffic from Meta's other applications. No scroll on Instagram is without reminders of Threads' existence.

"A desperate move," said Baani Grewal, a senior PR professional who downloaded the application out of curiosity last July, but can't seem to get rid of it now as any attempts to delete it also impairs Instagram.

"But I was disenchanted very quickly. The content meted out to users is not very deviant from other Meta-led platforms," she said.

Same algorithm, similar facade

Even at the time of launch, there were rumours among the tech community that despite its Twitter-like facade, what actually runs Threads is the same algorithm as Instagram. Baani further added, "There were not enough elements to distinguish it."

However, similarity to an existing platform is not a bad thing. In fact, familiarity with usage can sometimes prove advantageous for a fledgling digital product, said Radha Radhakrishnan, the former vice president (marketing and communications) of Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship.

"But you have to chip away at it to gain an edge. Offer more value than the current major platform," Radha said. However, taking into cognisance that this is indeed the era of snackable content, she added, "I'm not certain if Threads play the game just yet. They are in the arena. That’s for sure. But all eyes (and thumbs) are on the main players still."

Veteran PR professional and digital maven Dilip Cherian too feels the same. "For Threads to be successful, it needs a different character. It can’t be an imitation of something that already exists and is popular. It should be X++, but right now, it is X-."

Social media saturation

This was expected, said Srishty Chawla, the co-founder and CEO of One Source, an integrated marketing firm.

"I think people got on to Threads for no other purpose but to avoid feeling the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) and to see what all the hype was about. And when the shine wore off, the new toy was abandoned and we all returned to the comfort of our good ol' X," she said.

Srishty also points out that our social media sphere has reached a saturation point.

"Personally, I feel that there are enough established social media platforms for everyone today. We have no particular 'need' for another one. So for me, Threads just exists. It doesn’t serve a purpose."