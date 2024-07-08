New Telecom Act risks normalising dangerous culture of unaccountable state intrusion

Almost half a year after gaining Presidential assent last December, key provisions of the Telecommunications Act 2023 ("the Act") came into force on June 26, 2024. The Act faced a tumultuous journey, culminating in a hurried passage through both Houses of Parliament following the unprecedented suspension of 140 opposition members. It replaces the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 (except for Part III), the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933, and related rules.

Amongst the provisions of the Act that just became law are Sections 2 (p) and 2 (t), which define "telecommunications" and "telecommunication services" vaguely and expansively. These overbroad definitions potentially cover a wide array of digital platforms, including internet services and over-the-top services like WhatsApp and Zoom. Despite assurances from a Union minister and government officials that this is not the intent, the definitional ambiguity leaves the door wide open for potentially broad interpretations in the future.

Any law student can attest to the principle that definitional uncertainty goes against the core tenets of good legislative drafting, which call for clear and targeted provisions. Overbroad clauses delegate excessive discretion to those charged with enforcing the law, thus inevitably inviting executive abuse. Concerns about selective or arbitrary enforcement of a law are particularly warranted when it regulates fundamental liberties like speech. In addition to the rule of law and civil liberties concerns, overbroad laws are also an inefficient use of state capacity and resources. Divining the extent of the Act's scope and applicability to different kinds of activities or services would also burden a judiciary (that is already stretched thin) with potentially extensive litigation.

Much criticism has been particularly directed at Chapter IV of the Act, which grants the Union government sweeping powers to intercept, monitor and suspend telecom services on numerous ill-defined grounds, such as "national security" and "public emergency".

Of course, no one disputes that governments may, under certain circumstances, need to intercept communications to preserve "national security" or investigate serious crimes, for example. However, in a democracy committed to the rule of law, such intrusive powers must be tightly circumscribed by robust legal safeguards, ideally enumerated within the legislation, and scrutinised by elected lawmakers.

To be clear, these powers existed vide erstwhile laws such as Section 5 of the Telegraph Act. Over the years, India's erstwhile telecom laws and rules had developed some guardrails, however meager, either through amendments or via case law (such as PUCL v UoI, Puttaswamy v UoI, and Vinit Kumar v CBI, to name a few.). It is unclear to what extent the precedential value of existing jurisprudence will carry over in the interpretation of the 2023 Act.