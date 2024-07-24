Budget's message: Not Amrit kaal, but Kartavya kaal

On one hand, the government claims that it wants to eliminate cash from the economy and on the other it brings in a provision that will just do that. If the government is really serious about eliminating black money from real estate, it must continue with indexation and work with the state governments to bring circle rates close to market rates and manage land price escalation, which where the maximum amount of cash transactions take place.

Given the stock market’s reaction on Tuesday, it is likely that the government will rethink the indexation aspect. It can raise the same amount of revenue by taxing the gains at a higher rate and making gains eligible for long-term rates only if the assets are held for five or seven years.

Employment Linked Schemes: Are they solving the employment level or the quality of employment problem or none?

Based on the description provided in the budget document, it is hard to believe that the schemes will solve the employment problem. For example, Scheme A pays Rs. 15,000 per annum, in three instalments, to an employee who retains his or her job for 12 months and undergoes a compulsory online Financial Literacy course.

Why do we need to provide financial support to someone who has just got a job and why do we force financial literacy programme to people who are likely to have not more than the basic level of education?

Another question is:

Which trades or professions does an employee take for a year to be fully productive? If it does, should we not invest in accelerating capability building and not throw money for improving financial literacy?

Also, what is the rationale of fixing the upper limit of one lakh per month?

The document claims that it will help one crore persons per annum. How would that happen when the Survey mentions that we need only about 80 lakh jobs per year?

Are we creating an administrative nightmare or an opportunity to steal as all the schemes have provisions for withdrawal of subsidy or thresholds for eligibility?

I also notice an obsession with having EPF enrolment. Why do we need to do that for low-income employees? Why not just the ESI enrolment so that these families get a healthcare coverage too?

Finally, how likely is it that the employers will create additional jobs for subsidies that range from Rs 3,000 to Rs Rs 36,000 per year?

Education and skilling programmes

It is indeed important that we invest in education and skilling and all this investment must come in the public sector so that the youth from rural and urban poor and low-income families can build capability to contribute to value-adding economic activity and not end up being housekeepers or security guards.

We don’t have five years to upgrade our it is, if we want to benefit from demographic dividend. It should have happened at least a decade ago, if not earlier.

It is also important that we invest in improving the quality of education in higher education at all levels. Even IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, etc. must gear up for dealing with technology and climate related challenges.

We cannot have teachers on contract for life, inadequate or poor-quality infrastructure, poor quality libraries and backward-looking curriculum and hope to become a developed country by 2047.

Internship programme

The internship programme is a good idea, but do the large Indian companies need the number of interns that we expect them to hire – additional 4,000 per company per year, if we need to train one crore youth in five years at Top 500 companies? Do these companies have the management bandwidth to deal with such a programme?

It is not that these companies are not hiring interns. The scheme will benefit the economy only if they hire an additional 4,000 people per year and we are able to absorb them in the regular workforce.

In summary, the employment-linked incentives and apprenticeship programmes are at best a set of lazy solutions. The government is hoping that the private sector will solve the problem with financial incentives. If the private sector did have the need and interest in solving the employment problem, the problem would not have existed. Government investment through provision of public sector services in education and skill development is the only long-term solution.