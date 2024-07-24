India's assurances and Bhutan's challenges: A delicate balance in the Himalayan kingdom

India's new foreign secretary Vikram Misri completed his maiden official visit to Bhutan last week where he met the Prime Minister, foreign minister and foreign secretary. He also co-chaired the third Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan along with his counterpart Pema Choden. The visit was a perfect fit for Bhutan, which received crucial financial support for a range of projects as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan. It appears that India has achieved a closer and stronger relationship with its neighbour.

According to Bhutan's statement, it has been assured that the necessary funds for its most crucial initiatives, as envisaged in the previous development plans, will continue to be received without interruption. This commitment serves as a testament to the strong ties between the two countries and a promising sign of the direction of their relations. The Bhutanese government also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government and its people for their unwavering support.

In keeping with its strategic 'neighbourhood first policy', India sees this visit as a turning point in the continuous high-level contacts between the two nations. This policy reflects India's dedication to building solid and mutually beneficial ties with its neighbours.