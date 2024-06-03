World Bicycle Day: Are Non-Motorised Transport projects in India just a pipe dream?

The United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared June 3 to be observed as World Bicycle Day to recognise the contribution to green and affordable forms of public transportation.

"World Bicycle Day draws attention to the benefits of using the bicycle — a simple, affordable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle contributes to cleaner air and less congestion and makes education, health care and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations. A sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth, reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals," according to the United Nations.

Indian cities have lately undertaken various initiatives to advocate for and put into action safer streets for active mobility, but it is important to take a look at where we stand.

As per National Family Health Survey (NFHS) data, about 43% of urban households own a bicycle, which is nearly half the population. However, the reality of Indian cities is that we are still motor-centric in planning our roads, thereby promoting big projects such as road widening, building highways and flyovers rather than prioritising people-centric designs for urban roads.

The data available with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) for the year 2022 shows that there were 3,003 bicycle accidents (reported) and 1,445 fatalities. Indian roads are unsafe for pedestrians and cyclists, with mostly no Right of Way (RoW) given to these road users.

With the introduction of the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP), 2006, there was a shift in focus as the policy asserted “moving people rather than vehicles,” thereby encouraging cities to adopt initiatives and projects to promote walking and cycling. The Cycles4Change Challenge by the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has also nudged many cities, such as Chennai, Bangalore, Vadodara, Chandigarh, Surat, and Pimpri Chinchwad, to adopt and encourage cycle friendy infrastructure. However, the policy level implementation under this programme is still a hassle. Cities are still far behind in the timely implementation of NMT policies and ensuring dedicated cycle tracks to ensure safety for cyclists and promote green infrastructure.