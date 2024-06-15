Was Dhanushkodi cyclone the start of climate change in South India?

The year was 1964. A severe cyclone with unmatched velocity swallowed Dhanushkodi.

Today, in the age of climate change, it would be worthwhile to reflect on the tragedy that struck the coastal town. At least, for the sake of posterity.

Once, a confluence of the unending blue of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal on either side of the land with baked white sand beaches, Dhanushkodi is now-- after the 1964 cyclone--a ghost town, where the mighty waves of the implacable seas come crashing with roaring loudness.

A bustling port town

Dhanushkodi—the then bustling port town in Tamil Nadu sat on the long, slender tail (south-eastern edge) of the tadpole-shaped island of Rameswaram.

The name of the town comes from Tamil for ‘the bow’s end.' The legend has it that Lord Rama destroyed the link between India and Sri Lanka with the stroke of his triumphant bow.

Nicknamed ‘Mini Singapore’ in 1880 by the British, Dhanushkodi was not a mere fishing village or an extension of Rameswaram, the pilgrim center. It was cosmopolitan outlook. With the Pamban bridge, a harbour, and a railway station, the town provided easy accessibility to Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka.

Palani, the horse cart rider

On the night Dhanushkodi went under water, Palani, the horse cart rider, had gone home after a grueling day’s work. Palani’s daily work involved picking up pilgrims arriving on passenger trains to visit the holy temples of the island.

By 5 30 pm that day (December 22), it grew dark. As his horse trotted behind the station quarters on the south side of the town, Palani sensed a slow surge in the squally winds. A chasing breeze whipped up his worry to life: his younger brother, a Tamil movie buff, had boarded a passenger train to Rameswaram to see the movie stars of the time: Gemini Ganesan and Savithri. The movie stars were on a temple visit from Madras. He hadn’t returned yet. It rained heavily. Despite the rains, Palani learned that the privileged Boat Mail Express that took its passengers from Madras to Dhanushkodi pier via Mandapam was right on time.