With government hiring down to a trickle, are caste-based reservations redundant and illusive?

Governments, largely bereft of developmental ideas and growth plans, have one simple fallback formula – caste-based job reservation politics. The virtues of divide and rule could never be more evident, than in this time-tested blueprint designed to guarantee results, never mind its outcome, which is pretty akin to chasing a mirage.

Instead of broad basing the economy and injecting technology and skills in a desperately underemployed and vast population, nothing works quite so effectively as a dose of gimmickry.

The recent announcement of the Maharashtra government that it would include the politically dominant Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) list is a case in point. Apart from the fact that Marathas are generally regarded as a prosperous community, there are simply no government jobs to offer! Not just Maharashtra but virtually all states and the central government have stopped recruitment at the lower levels of government, or at best, hiring in government is down to a trickle. So, what is this 'reservation' worth?

It would be instructive to remember that the much-vaunted reservation applies to the 85% staff that constitutes the overwhelming majority of government employees countrywide.

Governments in the last decade-and-half are opting for contractual staff to do what Grade C and D employees traditionally did in the years before job reservations caught the political imagination in the aftermath of the Mandal Commission recommendations.